Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSR. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Fisker Stock Up 0.1 %

FSR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 177,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 40.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

