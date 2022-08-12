FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 302.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,491,000.
ASET stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET)
