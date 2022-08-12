Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FLO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 48,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $539,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

