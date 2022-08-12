Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

FLS stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 10,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.96.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

