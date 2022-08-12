Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.76 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.