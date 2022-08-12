Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flywire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of FLYW opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.06 and a beta of 1.81.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,240,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $24,313,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,299,374 shares in the company, valued at $299,867,730.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock worth $42,324,817. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 48.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $9,587,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

