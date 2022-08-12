FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.57. 352,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

