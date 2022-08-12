Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Trading 6% Higher

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 23,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 53,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Fobi AI Stock Up 8.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 981.31% and a negative return on equity of 170.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

