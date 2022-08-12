Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
