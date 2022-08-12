ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $25.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of FORG opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

