Formation Fi (FORM) Price Reaches $0.0023

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $182,519.92 and $135,741.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

Formation Fi Coin Trading

