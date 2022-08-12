Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 7,481,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,027,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 169,081 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 907,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.