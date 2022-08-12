Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.17

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.07 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,596,705 shares changing hands.

Fox Marble Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

About Fox Marble

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

