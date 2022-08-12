FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.30.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 60,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,470. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,477,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,113,000 after purchasing an additional 473,531 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

