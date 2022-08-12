FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.30.

FOX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. 52,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.33 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

