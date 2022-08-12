Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $613,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.