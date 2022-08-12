Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $613,000 in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance
RS stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum
In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
