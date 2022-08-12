Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $635,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Switch by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Switch

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Price Performance

SWCH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 73,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

