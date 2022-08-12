Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $699,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $69.18. 38,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $2,125,908. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

