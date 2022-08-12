Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $737,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of PENN stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. 76,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,628. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

