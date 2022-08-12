Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $796,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on HubSpot from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.60.

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $385.92. 13,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,460. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

