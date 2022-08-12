Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

