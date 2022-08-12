Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Denbury by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denbury by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denbury by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $59,786,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DEN. Bank of America lowered Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Denbury Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DEN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.21. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.