Fox Run Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after acquiring an additional 139,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 308,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,408,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.15. 22,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,877. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

