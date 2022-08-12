Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:FNV opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
