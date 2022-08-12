Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $122.38 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

