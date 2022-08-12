Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.409 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$166.91 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$157.31 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.66. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.