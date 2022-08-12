Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €57.95 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.95 ($59.13) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.8 %

ETR FME opened at €36.95 ($37.70) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.08 ($35.80) and a 12 month high of €69.96 ($71.39). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

