Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$1.35

Freshii (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Freshii Stock Down 0.8 %

Freshii stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.60. Freshii has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

