Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

