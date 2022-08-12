Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Frontera Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.45.
About Frontera Energy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontera Energy (FECCF)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.