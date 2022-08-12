FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $473.91 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004408 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,467,939 coins and its circulating supply is 134,598,602 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

