Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires 5,567 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 220.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in DocuSign by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Shares of DOCU opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.70. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

