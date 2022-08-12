Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
QCOM opened at $147.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
