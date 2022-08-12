Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bilibili by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Bilibili by 946.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $93.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

