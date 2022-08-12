Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 59.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 395.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,940 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 66,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. CIBC started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NEP stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

