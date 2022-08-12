Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $289.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

