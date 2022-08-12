Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 2,725 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

