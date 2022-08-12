FUZE Token 1-Day Volume Tops $37,740.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $14,394.64 and approximately $37,740.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.21 or 0.00080667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015052 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
