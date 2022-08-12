FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barings BDC, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Barings BDC’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.29 on Friday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 73.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 61,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $263,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 23.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.