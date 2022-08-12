FY2022 EPS Estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Decreased by DA Davidson

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

GO stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $901,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,705 shares of company stock valued at $25,024,384. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after acquiring an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

