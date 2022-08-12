FY2022 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Invitae in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($2.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.45). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Invitae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,772.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 18,296 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $69,707.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,772.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,190.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,011,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,668,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,215,000 after buying an additional 986,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

