FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Lowered by Clarus Securities

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.01.

K92 Mining Price Performance

KNT opened at C$8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.14. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.

About K92 Mining



K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

