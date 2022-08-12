FY2022 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MRC Global in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MRC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

