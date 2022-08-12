FY2022 EPS Estimates for MRC Global Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MRC Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for MRC Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MRC Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

MRC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after acquiring an additional 494,674 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 139,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 692,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 396,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

