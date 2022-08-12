FY2022 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

Navient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

