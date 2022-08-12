FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Increased by Analyst

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sempra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.49. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $163.89 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average of $154.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

