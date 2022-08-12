FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Issued By Wedbush

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BUR opened at $10.43 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1,550.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 631,399 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 281,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

