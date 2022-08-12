FY2023 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $13.69 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

