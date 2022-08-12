FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

