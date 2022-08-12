FY2026 EPS Estimates for IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Decreased by Leede Jones Gab

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for IMV’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th.

IMV Stock Up 13.4 %

IMV stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.28. IMV has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 187.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMV

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.26% of IMV worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

