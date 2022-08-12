Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($53.06) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.25.

Galapagos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $54.17 on Monday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

